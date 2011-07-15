Obama To Hold Press Conference Tomorrow On Debt And Deficit Talks

President Barack Obama will hold a press conference tomorrow at 11 a.m., his second in a week, according to a tweet from White House Communications Director Dan Pfeiffer.



Obama will face questions on the ongoing negotiations to raise the debt limit and lower the deficit.

Word of the news conference comes as Obama has been increasing his outreach to voters on the issues, giving interviews to local news outlets across the country.

