Obama To Face The Press Tomorrow Amid Rising Tensions With Congress

Photo: Flickr

President Barack Obama will hold a press conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m., the White House announced tonight, his first since March.Obama will face questions from reporters amid rising tensions between the administration and Congress over the debt ceiling and U.S. military intervention in Libya.



It is likely Obama will also field questions on his new Afghanistan strategy, which he announced in a prime-time address last week.

We’ll have updates tomorrow on the press conference as it happens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.