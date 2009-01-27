Obama To Change Emission Standards

The new president is wasting no time executing change we can believe in. Today’s big change is on the automotive front.



Both the Journal and the Times are being told the same story: Barack Obama intends to let California and 13 other states enforce stricter auto emission standards. Seperately, he will also try to get the Transportation Department to establish new fuel economy standards by March so that the auto companies can change their manufacturing processes in order to meet a 2011 deadline for more efficient autos.

The California law will require cars and trucks to deliver 35 miles per gallon by 2016 (according to the Times. The Journal says 2017.) Currently they must deliver 27 mpg. Automakers were going to have to hit 35 mpg by 2020, but this ruling will speed the process along.

