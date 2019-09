Photo: CNBC

The Obama speech is coming at 1:30.According to Reuters, the President will call for $4 trillion in debt reductions over 12 years.



Unlike with the Ryan plan, much of this will certainly come from tax hikes, rather than just cuts.

We’ll be back with full coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.