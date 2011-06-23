Obama To Withdraw 33,000 Troops From Afghanistan By September 2012

Obama will announce his timetable for withdrawal from Afghanistan tonight.

Photo: An Honorable German via Flikr

President Barack Obama will announce that 33,000 troops ordered to Afghanistan in the 2009 as part of the “West Point Surge” will return home to the United States by the end of summer next year, The New York Times reports.At least 10,000 of those troops will be back on U.S. soil by the end of this year.



The pace of withdrawal is faster than the one endorsed by the Pentagon, which called for a longer timetable.

Obama’s decision comes amid declining public support for the war, following the killing of Osama Bin Laden earlier this year. 50-six per cent of Americans now want troops to return home as soon as possible, according to a Pew Survey released yesterday.

Obama will announce the withdrawal plan from the East Room of the White House at 8 p.m. tonight.

Check back later for coverage of the President’s speech.

