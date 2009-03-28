Obama To Announce Weak Auto Emissions Standards

Obama is about to introduce his auto emission standards. Automakers have no objection, so that tells you all you need to know.



The fuel economy standard will be 30.2 mpg for cars and light trucks will have 24 mpg. That’s an increase of 2 mpg from current standards.

Before getting yourself into a tizzy, we recommend saving the righteous indignation for a better cause. This is a placeholder until Obama can put the screws to the industry. Supposedly.

[Image Via Treehugger Via Hummerguy]

