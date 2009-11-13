Obama To Announce "War On Deficits" At The State Of The Union

If you were a fan of the West Wing, you know that prepping the State of the Union begins several months before thea ctual speech is delivered, which is why POLITICO is reporting that at next year’s SOTU, Obama will announce a “War on Deficits”



President Barack Obama plans to announce in next year’s State of the Union address that he wants to focus extensively on cutting the federal deficit in 2010 – and will downplay other new domestic spending beyond jobs programs, according to top aides involved in the planning.

The president’s plan, which the officials said was under discussion before this month’s Democratic election setbacks, represents both a practical and a political calculation by this White House.

We wonder if this will be the first SOTU ever that’s explicitly being written with a Chinese audience in mind. It certainly is no coincidence, or at least we don’t think it is, that this leak came out just as the President embarks on a big bond-selling trip to Asia.

Hopefully our lenders don’t examine our track record every other time we announce a “War on…” (drugs, poverty, obesity, etc.), let alone actual, real wars (Iraq, Afghanistan).

POLITICO helpfully adds:

On the practical side, Obama has spent more money on new programs in nine months than Bill Clinton did in eight years, pushing the annual deficit to $1.4 trillion. This leaves little room for big spending initiatives.

