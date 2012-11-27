Obama to Announce Elisse Walter New Head Of The SEC

Photo: YouTube

Bloomberg is reporting that President Obama is expected to name SEC Commissioner Elisse Walter the new head of the SEC.Walter is a Bush appointee who served as acting Commissioner right before Schapiro was appointed in 2009. Like Schapiro, she has worked for the CFTC and FINRA before — so another D.C. insider here.



Walter is a graduate of Yale University with a B.A. in maths and also holds a J.D. from Harvard.

Here’s the President’s statement on Walter and Schapiro:

“I want to express my deep gratitude to Mary Schapiro for her steadfast leadership at the Securities and Exchange Commission. When Mary agreed to serve nearly four years ago, she was fully aware of the difficulties facing the SEC and our economy as a whole. But she accepted the challenge, and today, the SEC is stronger and our financial system is safer and better able to serve the American people – thanks in large part to Mary’s hard work.

“I am also pleased to designate Elisse Walter as SEC Chairman after Mary’s departure. I’m confident that Elisse’s years of experience will serve her well in her new position, and I’m grateful she has agreed to help lead the agency.”

