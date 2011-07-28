Obama To Announce New Automobile Mileage Standards On Friday

Photo: Rastariza via Flikr

President Barack Obama has struck a deal with the nation’s automakers to raise mandatory fuel-efficiency standards to 54.5 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2025, a staggering 65% increase, National Journal reports.The new figure represents a compromise between environmentalists, who had asked the government to raise the law from the present 35.5 mpg to 62 mpg, and the automakers, who pushed for 45 mpg.



One auto industry official confidentially told National Journal that the only reason they were able to strike a deal with the administration is that there will be a review in 2018 to re-assess whether the standards still made sense.

“If they’re too low, they’ll be addressed upwards. If they’re too high, they’ll be addressed downwards,” he said.

