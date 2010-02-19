Obama To Announce Brand New Homeowner Bailout Today

Obama will announce a brand new bailout for homeowners living in some of the hardest hit states today.



Using a combination of unemployment rates and housing market declines, the Federal Government will distribute $1.5 billion to states like Michigan, California, and Nevada, according to WSJ.

The announcement will be made in Nevada — the housing bust ground zero.

