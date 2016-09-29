OBAMA: A vote for Gary Johnson or a vote for Jill Stein is a vote for Donald Trump

President Barack Obama said Wednesday he thinks a vote for third-party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein is a vote for Donald Trump.

The president made the comments during an interview with Steve Harvey on his radio program.

“If you don’t vote, that’s a vote for Trump,” he told Harvey. “If you vote for a 3rd party candidate that’s a vote for Trump.”

Johnson, the Libertarian nominee, and Stein, the Green Party nominee, are garnering 7.4% and 2.4% in the RealClearPolitics 4-way race polling average.

Both candidates were not included in the first debate after not meeting the necessary polling threshold.

