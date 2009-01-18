Obama Thinks He Can Hang On To His BlackBerry (RIMM)

President elect Barack Obama still thinks he’ll be able to keep his BlackBerry despite security and privacy concerns after he becomes president on Tuesday.



“I think we’re going to be able to beat this back,” Obama told CNN. “….I think we’re going to be able to hang onto one of these. Now, my working assumption, and this is not new, is that everything I write on e-mail could end up being on CNN. So I make sure that — to think before I press ‘send.'”

See Also:

Hey, Obama, What Happened To “Buying American”?

Obama’s BlackBerry Endorsements Worth Up To $50 Million (RIMM)

Obama On BlackBerry: “They’re Going To Pry It Out Of My Hands.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.