Obama Thinks He Can Bring Jobs Home From Overseas

This post originally appeared at The Christian Science Monitor. President Obama used a Milwaukee factory Wednesday as the venue to amplify his call for the US to create more manufacturing jobs – including by enticing companies to move jobs back to the US from overseas.

After years in which American workers faced challenging trends labelled “outsourcing” and “off-shoring,” some people use the word “insourcing” to describe this goal.

The president proposed a blend of tax-code carrots and sticks. Companies would face higher effective taxes on profits earned by overseas operations, and Obama proposes using the proceeds to reward firms that create jobs in the US. Obama also outlined what appears to be a tougher stance on enforcing current trade laws against China, a policy that could aid the cause of US-based factories.

