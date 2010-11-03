Obama's Handwritten "Things Will Get Better" Letter Just Brought A $7K Windfall To A Detroit Woman

As Obama says it, let it be so.



The President wrote a handwritten note to an unemployed and cancer-suffering woman in Detroit promising “things will keep getting better.”

Now that woman has turned around and sold the letter to an autograph collector for $7,000, according to The Detroit News:

“This will get us through the winter,” said her husband, Jason Cline, 30, who repairs swimming pools. “I feel bad that we had to do this.”

And now the autograph collector, Gary Zimet, wants to sell the document for $18,000.

