'The View' Ranks Bill O'Reilly Walk-Off As One Of Its Top 2010 Moments

Thought the ladies of The View were still upset at Bill O’Reilly, after his heated appearance on the show last month, which led to Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar storming off the set?



Actually, that moment ranked as one of their top moments of 2010, right up there with Barbara Walter’s recovery from surgery, and meeting The Situation for the first time.

It’s nice to know they don’t hold a grudge.

Top of the list is President Obama’s appearance. No wonder, as Obama called The View the one show that “Michelle actually watched.”

Maybe this explains why The View is on Team Michelle in the S’mores Wars with Sarah Palin.

Video below.



