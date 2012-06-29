OBAMA: 'The Highest Court In The Land Has Now Spoken'

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

President Barack Obama just took his first victory lap, celebrating this morning’s Supreme Court ruling by extolling the benefits of his signature healthcare law and imploring voters to move past the Obamacare battles that have plagued politics for the bulk of his first term.In a televised speech from the White House East Room, Obama said he is “confident” that the U.S. will be better off with the Affordable Care Act in place.



He went on to list the various people who benefit from the legislation — including the uninsured and the elderly — giving what may have been his strongest defence of the Affordable Care Act since the bill was legislated in 2009.

“Whatever the politics, today’s decision was a victory for people all over the country,” Obama said, adding: “It should be clear by now that I didn’t do this because it was good politics. I did it because it was good for the country.”

“The highest court in the land has now spoken,” he said. “What this county can’t afford to do is refight the battles of two years ago.”

