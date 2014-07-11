Obama Used A Mark Wahlberg Line From 'The Departed' To Scoff At Boehner's Lawsuit

Hours before House Speaker John Boehner officially set the plans in motion to file a lawsuit against President Barack Obama, the president scoffed at the House’s potential action — with a pop culture reference.

During a campaign-style speech in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, Obama compared himself to Mark Wahlberg’s character in Martin Scorsese’s film “The Departed.” He blasted House Republicans for inaction and for what the White House later characterised as a “political stunt” — preparing to sue him for his prevalent use of executive actions.

“I mean, think about that. You’re going to use taxpayer money to sue me for doing my job — while you don’t do your job,” Obama said to applause.

“There’s a great movie called ‘The Departed’ — a little violent for kids,” he continued. “But there’s a scene in the movie where Mark Wahlberg — they’re on a stakeout and somehow the guy loses the guy that they’re tracking. And Wahlberg is all upset and yelling at the guy. And the guy looks up and he says, ‘Well, who are you?’ And Wahlberg says, ‘I’m the guy doing my job. You must be the other guy.’ Sometimes, I feel like saying to these guys, ‘I’m the guy doing my job. You must be the other guy.'”

(Obama almost got the line right — Wahlberg’s line was a little saltier in the movie.)

After hinting at the lawsuit for weeks, Boehner officially announced on Thursday the legal action would focus on Obama’s unilateral action to delay implementation of the so-called employer mandate of the Affordable Care Act in 2013.

The House Rules Committee will consider next Wednesday the draft resolution that would authorise the chamber to take legal action against the president.

Obama has employed a more laid back yet fiery approach on the road as of late, criticising House lawmakers while openly touting the steps he has taken through executive authority.

“So rather than wage another political stunt that wastes time, wastes taxpayers’ money, I’ve got a better idea: Do something,” Obama said Thursday in Austin. “If you’re mad at me for helping people on my own, let’s team up. Let’s pass some bills. Let’s help America together.

“It is lonely, me just doing stuff. I’d love if the Republicans did stuff, too.”

