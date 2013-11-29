The Obamas Are Eating NINE Different Kinds Of Pie On Thanksgiving

During

their “quiet” Thanksgiving, the Obamas have the option of eating some or all of

ninedifferent kinds of pies.

Here’s the official White House dessert menu:

Huckleberry Pie

Pecan Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

Peach Pie

Apple Pie

Pumpkin Pie

Banana Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

There’s also turkey, honey-baked ham, cornbread stuffing, oyster stuffing, greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole for dinner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.