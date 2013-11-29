The Obamas Are Eating NINE Different Kinds Of Pie On Thanksgiving

Brett LoGiurato
Obama kid piePete Souza/White House

During
their “quiet” Thanksgiving, the Obamas have the option of eating some or all of
ninedifferent kinds of pies.

Here’s the official White House dessert menu:

  • Huckleberry Pie
  • Pecan Pie
  • Chocolate Cream Pie
  • Sweet Potato Pie
  • Peach Pie
  • Apple Pie
  • Pumpkin Pie
  • Banana Cream Pie
  • Coconut Cream Pie

There’s also turkey, honey-baked ham, cornbread stuffing, oyster stuffing, greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole for dinner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.