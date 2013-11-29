The Obamas Are Eating NINE Different Kinds Of Pie On Thanksgiving

During
their “quiet” Thanksgiving, the Obamas have the option of eating some or all of
ninedifferent kinds of pies.
Here’s the official White House dessert menu:
- Huckleberry Pie
- Pecan Pie
- Chocolate Cream Pie
- Sweet Potato Pie
- Peach Pie
- Apple Pie
- Pumpkin Pie
- Banana Cream Pie
- Coconut Cream Pie
There’s also turkey, honey-baked ham, cornbread stuffing, oyster stuffing, greens, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, and green bean casserole for dinner.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.