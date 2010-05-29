OBAMA TELLS LOUISIANA: "This Is An Assault On Our Shores"

Speaking in Grand Isle, LA, Obama finally dropped some angry rhetoric: “This assault on our shores, our people, our regional economy and beaches like this one.”



A welcome tone after yesterday’s corporate kissfest.

“Still don’t know the outcome of the highly complex top kill procedure.” If it’s not successful, science team lead by prize-winning scientist Steven Chu is working on an alternate plan.

Plans to triple manpower of clean-up.

Obama discusses responsibility again. He will hold BP responsible, but takes ultimate responsibility himself “because I am the President.”

“America has never experienced an event like this before… When we respond to it, not every decision we make will be right the first time.”

You can hear a bird squawking in the background. Poor birds.

“The cameras may some day leave, media may get tired of the story, but we will not. We’re at your side and we’re going to see this through.“

If you have a suggestion, Obama says, you can get in touch with him directly.

Obama gave this speech in Grand Isle, LA, aka Ground Zero Of The Oil Spill.

