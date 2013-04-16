Joe Scarborough Goes On Huge Rant Over Obama's Tax Rate: 'The Hypocrisy Is Mind-Boggling'

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough ripped into President Barack Obama on Monday — Tax Day — after learning that Obama paid only an 18.4 per cent effective federal tax rate last year.



Scarborough noted the conflict between Obama’s statements on the campaign trail last year — when he routinely blasted Republican Mitt Romney for his low tax rate — and Obama’s effective rate last year.

“He’s paying a tax rate far lower than what a teacher pays. I’m speaking slowly so this sinks in. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling,” Scarborough said. “This president does class warfare for a year and a half on the campaign trail. He attacks Mitt Romney repeatedly. … And yet this president, after demagoguing this issue for a year and a half, pays an 18 per cent tax rate.”

Other MSNBC panelists pointed out that much of the reason Obama paid such a low rate was because of his charitable contributions. But Scarborough pushed back on that, noting that Romney also had sizeable contributions to charity. He accused Obama of “lecturing” hypocritically.

“Barack Obama has been championing raising taxes on small-business owners for years,” Scarborough said, his voice getting louder. “And he’s paying 18 per cent, because raising those taxes don’t affect him. And he talks about fairness? This guy — this guy — talks about fairness? … Barack Obama, class warrior, is paying 18 per cent in taxes.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of MSNBC:

