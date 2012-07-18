POLL: A Vast Majority Of Americans Support Obama's Tax Plan

Americans overwhelmingly offer support for President Barack Obama‘s plan to end tax breaks on incomes above $250,000, according to a new poll from the Pew Research centre.



It’s a significant sign of support for Obama, because it’s different than the so-called “Buffett Rule” he pushed earlier this year — raising taxes to 30 per cent on incomes above $1 million. Most importantly, Independents support the measure by a net 23 points. Overall, voters think it will help the economy and make the tax system more “fair.”

Here’s a full breakdown from the Pew Research centre:

The findings are not surprising. On a usually touchy subject — tax increases — Americans have always supported raising taxes on people that are richer than themselves. In April, 60 per cent offered support for the so-called “Buffett Rule” in a Gallup poll.

As far back as 1985, a CBS/New York Times poll found that Americans thought “people who have more money than you” did not pay their fair share in taxes.

