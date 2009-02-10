Obama Taps Oracle's Charles Phillips As Economic Adviser (ORCL)

It looks like Oracle (ORCL) President Charles Phillips won’t be CTO after all.



Charles’ name was mentioned in a November WSJ report as a possible contender for the new position of “America’s CTO.” Instead, today President Obama named Charles (a former US Marine), along with venture capitalist John Doerr, GE (GE) chief Jefferey Immelt, and former SEC boss William Donaldson to his new 16-member Economic Recovery Advisory Board.

That makes the WSJ zero for three in its CTO picks, although all three names singled out have now landed senior posts in the Obama administration. Don Gips from Level 3 (LVLT) is serving as White House director of presidential personnel, and Julius Genachowski of course is taking over the FCC.

So where does that leave the CTO search? SAI’s source — who is in a position to know and is highly reliable — told us last month the thinking is for a Ph.D. with a scientific background from Silicon Valley.

See Also:

Paging California PhDs: You Could Be Obama’s CTO

Obama’s CTO: Here’s Who’s In The Running

New FCC Chief Julius Genachowski A Google Net Neutrality Shill?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.