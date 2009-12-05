Is Obama Tanking The Market?

This morning, amid reports of decreasing unemployment and an improved labour market, markets rallied and the Dow was up over 120 points!

Then Obama got on TV and started talking about jobs.

And like that, this mornings gains were erased. Poof! Looks like investors are scared of what the President has to say about jobs. Currently, the Dow has clawed back a few points and the NASDAQ and S&P 500 remain in the green (though just barely).



