Obama Talks Friendship With 'Down To Earth' Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

Photo: Getty Images

A match made in power-couple heaven: The Obamas and Jay-Z and Beyoncé.President Obama recently dished eon his and Michelle’s friendship with the musicians during an interview on a Cleveland radio show, saying he has a very normal friendship with the couple.



“They’re obviously unbelievably successful, but they really are down-to-earth folks,” said the President. “We talk about the same things I talk about with all my friends. We talk about kids, you know, they just had a new baby.”

The POTUS also said he’s offered new father Jay-Z some parenting advice.

“I made sure Jay Z was helping Beyonce out, and not leaving it all with mum and the mother-in-law,” he said, adding “Beyoncé could not be sweeter to Michelle and the girls.”

Listen to the full interview here: (skip to 6.32)

SEE ALSO: Celebrity Twitter reactions to this week’s debate >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.