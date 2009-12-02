Obama Takes Squishy Middle Ground On Afghanistan

We were heartened, a few weeks ago, when reports emerged that Obama planned to cut and run in Afghanistan. That decision seemed to show a willingness to not stay wed to sunk costs, and to realise a lost cause — as difficult as that would be.



The other alternative, of course, was a huge troop surge, a la Iraq. In the end, though, it appears he’s taking a middle ground.

——-

AP — President Barack Obama plans to send 30,000 more troops to Afghanistan over six months, a senior administration official said Tuesday, on an accelerated timetable that would dispatch several hundred Marines by Christmas. With the full complement of troops expected by next summer, the heightened pace of Obama’s military deployment in the 8-year-old war would appear to match the 2007 troop surge in Iraq, which rushed 20,000 combat forces to quell violence there. The Afghan surge would similarly aim to reverse Taliban gains and secure population centres in the volatile south and east parts of the country.

