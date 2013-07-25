Obama's Delays F-16 Delivery, Takes First Step To Distance From Military Rule In Egypt

In delaying a scheduled shipment of F-16 fighter jets to the Egyptian military, the Obama administration seems to seek to put some daylight between itself and the new, largely military-led regime in Egypt.



At issue is whether the July 3 protests that toppled president Mohammed Morsi is to be considered a coup. If it is, under U.S. law, all aid money must be halted, putting not just the four F-16s, but the entire $1 billion a year military package in jeopardy.

Obama made decision on delaying F-16 fighter jet delivery to Egypt with the unanimous consent of national security team: Pentagon #breaking

— Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) July 24, 2013

“We are reviewing our obligations and are consulting with Congress about the way forward,” a State Department official told Fox News.

