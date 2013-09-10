We're About To Have A Blitz Of Six Obama Interviews On Syria -- Here's Your Viewer's Guide

President Barack Obama is about to

embark on an unprecedented media driveto sell his plan for military action in Syria, in response to an alleged chemical-weapons attack last month launched by President Bashar al-Assad against his own people.

Each interview will be about seven minutes long. Here’s a quick guide for when each interview will air:

CNN : 6 p.m., with anchor Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”

: 6 p.m., with anchor Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.” PBS : 6 p.m., with Gwen Ifill on “PBS NewsHour.”

: 6 p.m., with Gwen Ifill on “PBS NewsHour.” Fox News : 6 p.m., with anchor Chris Wallace on “Special Report.”

: 6 p.m., with anchor Chris Wallace on “Special Report.” CBS : Anchor Scott Pelley, who is conducting the interview, tweeted that excerpts of the interview will air during the network’s coverage of the U.S. Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. It will air in full during “CBS Evening News” on the West Coast.

: Anchor Scott Pelley, who is conducting the interview, tweeted that excerpts of the interview will air during the network’s coverage of the U.S. Open men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. It will air in full during “CBS Evening News” on the West Coast. ABC : 6:30 p.m., with anchor Diane Sawyer during “ABC World News.”

: 6:30 p.m., with anchor Diane Sawyer during “ABC World News.” NBC: 6:30, with anchor Savannah Guthrie during “NBC Nightly News.”

The networks’ order of interviewing Obama was determined by a drawing from a hat. NBC won the drawing, and was followed by CNN, CBS, Fox News, ABC and PBS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.