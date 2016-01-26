EX DEFENCE SECRETARY: Obama hurt US credibility after Syria crossed his 'red line'

script src=”https://apis.google.com/js/platform.js”>
Former Secretary of Defence Dr. Robert Gates recently stopped by Business Insider to talk about his new book “A Passion For Leadership: Lessons on Change and Reform From Fifty Years of Public Service.“
We asked Gates for his perspective on the political impact made by President Obama’s decision not to intervene militarily in Syria after Assad’s regime crossed the metaphorical “red line” described by Obama in a 2012 news conference.
Produced by Pamela Engel and Graham Flanagan
Follow BI Video: On Facebook
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.