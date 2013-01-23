The Best Moment From Barack And Michelle Obama Surprising A White House Tour

Barack and Michelle Obama surprised a White House tour group today as they greeted and shook hands with every single person on the tour.



One young man by the name of Trevor asked the president for a special request, though. “Can I ask for a fist bump?” asked Trevor.

Without hesitation, the president obliged.

Photo: White House

Note: President Obama finishes his fist bumps with an explosion.

Bo, the First Dog of the United States, was also with the Obamas. Here’s Barack telling his canine companion to sit:

Photo: White House

