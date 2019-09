Apparently still punchy from yesterday’s Inauguration festivities, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama had a little fun surprising White House tour groups Tuesday afternoon.



Photo: Twitter/@FLOTUS

Here’s a screenshot of the encounter:

Photo: whitehouse.gov

Now here’s the best moment moment from the tour >

