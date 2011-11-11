Obama SURGES In New Polls

Photo: AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

President Barack Obama is now polling even with a generic Republican candidate in a new Gallup poll — a measure by which he was down by eight per cent in recent months — a sign that he is turning his presidency around after a miserable few months.Incumbents running for reelection underperform in this sort of poll, which allows voters to imagine their ideal candidate running against Obama. When placed in a head-to-head match-up with the GOP field, Obama performs even better.



Obama has also gained tremendously among swing voters — who favoured the generic Republican by over 20 points in September, but now are split between Obama and the dummy candidate.

In a separate poll from Quinnipiac University, Obama ties GOP front-runner Mitt Romney in the key swing states of Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania, and leads the rest of the Republican field.

His strategy of putting the screws to Congress for failing to pass his jobs bill and the lack of enthusiasm for his Republican opposition are certainly contributing to the bump. While by no means assuring him victory in 2012, the polls indicate that Obama has succeeded turning around months of bad poll numbers.

Photo: Gallup

