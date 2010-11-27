Obama Supports TSA Screenings: "Pretty Upsetting" If Air Explosion "Killed A Couple Of Hundred People"

During his interview with Barbara Walters set to air tonight President Obama reiterated his support for the TSA screenings that have had much of the country (or at least the media) up in arms this last week. Says Obama:



“This is gonna be something that evolves. We are gonna have to work on it,” Obama told Barbara Walters, indicating the need for new technologies. “I understand people’s frustrations with it, but I also know that if there was an explosion in the air that killed a couple of hundred people…and it turned out that we could have prevented it possibly… that would be something that would be pretty upsetting to most of us — including me.”

Also, Michelle went to bed early on the night of the Midterms. Watch below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.