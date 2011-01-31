Obama Now Supports Change In Egypt, And That Means Mubarak Is Toast

According to various reports, Barack Obama now supports a transition to a new government in Egypt.



In other words, the writing is on the wal for Mubarak in Egypt.

It’s not that Mubarak needed Obama’s support. It’s that Obama sees that Mubarak has no chance of pulling through, and thus it’s safe to side with the masses.

Obviously the future will be tricky in the region, and one look at the Israeli newspaper Haaretz will make it clear the anxiety that this is producing there.

