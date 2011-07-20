Obama Supports "defence Of Marriage Act" Repeal Bill

Photo: Barack Obama via Flikr

President Barack Obama’s “evolving” stance on gay marriage progressed a little further today.The White House announced its support for repealing the defence of Marriage Act, which prohibits the government from recognising same-sex marriage—even when performed legally under state law.



The administration announced in February that it would no longer defend the bill in court, on the belief that the act is unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a meeting to discuss the bill, called the Respect for Marriage Act, National Journal reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.