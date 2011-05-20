Obama Just Announced Support For The 1967 Israel Borders, And Here's How It's Going Over

The only big news from Obama’s big speech on the Mideast is that it’s now official policy of the United States to support the 1967 border map. In other words, Israel would have to give up claims on some land its laid claim on since the Six Day War in 1967, when it expanded its territory.



That map shows Israeli borders pre-and-post the Six Day War in 1967:

Photo: Wikipedia

And here’s how the reaction looks:

Photo: Drudge

