Here Comes A Massive Radio Campaign To Hammer Romney On The '47 per cent'

Priorities USA Action, the Super PAC supporting President Barack Obama‘s re-election campaign, announced this morning that it is teaming up with the public-sector labour giant AFSCME to launch a huge radio ad campaign to slam Mitt Romney for his “47-per cent remarks.”



“One hundred 50 million Americans: seniors, veterans, the disabled. Romney attacked them when he thought no one else was listening,” the ad’s narrator says, between sound bytes from the leaked Romney fundraiser video.

The ad, which goes on air today in Ohio and Virginia, is part of a $1.25 million radio buy that will run until Election Day.

Listen to the whole thing below.

