President Obama sunk an awesome golf shot on vacation

President Obama is currently on vacation with his family in Hawaii, where he’s been indulging in his favourite pastime — golf.

If his display Monday during a round at the Mid Pacific Country Club in Kailua was any indication, he’s pretty good.

On the 18th green, Obama set up for a nearly 40-foot chip shot, which is no easy task for any golfer. He lined the shot up perfectly, hit it with just the right amount of force, and sunk it.

Not bad, Mr. President.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Carl Mueller

