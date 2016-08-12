Barack Obama has released his current music playlists

It’s US President Barack Obama’s last summer in office, and he’s shared the tunes he’s going to be listening to.
Obama created two Spotify playlists, one for day and one for night, that are his soundtrack to the summer. The list spans from rap to jazz to Manu Chao. One track conspicuously absent is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which Obama used to hype himself up before his DNC speech this year.
Here are the two playlists:
The President‘s Summer Playlist: Daytime
1. LoveHate Thing – Wale
2. Smooth Sailin’ – Leon Bridges
3. Elevator Operator – Courtney Barnett
4. Home – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros
5. Many the Miles – Sara Bareilles
6. Tightrope – Janelle Monáe
7. Classic Man – Jidenna
8. So Ambitious – Jay Z feat. Pharrell
9. Me Gustas Tu – Manu Chao
10. Forever Begins – Common
11. The Man – Aloe Blacc
12. As We Enter – Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
13. Sinnerman – Nina Simone
14. U Got the Look – Prince
15. Rock Steady – Aretha Franklin
16. Good Vibrations – Beach Boys
17. Don’t Owe You A Thang – Gary Clark Jr.
18. Man Like That – Gin Wigmore
19. II B.S. (edit) – Charles Mingus
The President‘s Summer Playlist: Nighttime
1. If I Have My Way – Chrisette Michele
2. Espera – Esperanza Spalding
3. Tell It Like It Is – Aaron Neville
4. Alright – Ledisi
5. Trapped By A Thing Called Love – Denise LaSalle
6. Lady – D’Angelo
7. So Very Hard to Go – Tower of Power
8. Midnight Sun – Carmen McCrae
9. Cucurrucucú Paloma – Caetano Veloso
10. Green Aphrodisiac – Corinne Bailey Rae
11. I’ll Be There for You / You’re All I Need – Mary J. Blige / Method Man
12. Lover Man – Billie Holiday
13. Criminal – Fiona Apple
14. Acid Rain – Chance the Rapper
15. My Funny Valentine – Miles Davis
16. Do You Feel Me – Anthony Hamilton
17. I Get Lonely – Janet Jackson
18. Lean In – Lizz Wright
19. All Day Music – War
20. Say Yes – Floetry
