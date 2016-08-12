Barack Obama has released his current music playlists

US President Barack Obama. Photo: Getty Images

It’s US President Barack Obama’s last summer in office, and he’s shared the tunes he’s going to be listening to.

Obama created two Spotify playlists, one for day and one for night, that are his soundtrack to the summer. The list spans from rap to jazz to Manu Chao. One track conspicuously absent is Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” which Obama used to hype himself up before his DNC speech this year.

Here are the two playlists:

The President‘s Summer Playlist: Daytime

1. LoveHate Thing – Wale

2. Smooth Sailin’ – Leon Bridges

3. Elevator Operator – Courtney Barnett

4. Home – Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros

5. Many the Miles – Sara Bareilles

6. Tightrope – Janelle Monáe

7. Classic Man – Jidenna

8. So Ambitious – Jay Z feat. Pharrell

9. Me Gustas Tu – Manu Chao

10. Forever Begins – Common

11. The Man – Aloe Blacc

12. As We Enter – Nas & Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

13. Sinnerman – Nina Simone

14. U Got the Look – Prince

15. Rock Steady – Aretha Franklin

16. Good Vibrations – Beach Boys

17. Don’t Owe You A Thang – Gary Clark Jr.

18. Man Like That – Gin Wigmore

19. II B.S. (edit) – Charles Mingus

The President‘s Summer Playlist: Nighttime

1. If I Have My Way – Chrisette Michele

2. Espera – Esperanza Spalding

3. Tell It Like It Is – Aaron Neville

4. Alright – Ledisi

5. Trapped By A Thing Called Love – Denise LaSalle

6. Lady – D’Angelo

7. So Very Hard to Go – Tower of Power

8. Midnight Sun – Carmen McCrae

9. Cucurrucucú Paloma – Caetano Veloso

10. Green Aphrodisiac – Corinne Bailey Rae

11. I’ll Be There for You / You’re All I Need – Mary J. Blige / Method Man

12. Lover Man – Billie Holiday

13. Criminal – Fiona Apple

14. Acid Rain – Chance the Rapper

15. My Funny Valentine – Miles Davis

16. Do You Feel Me – Anthony Hamilton

17. I Get Lonely – Janet Jackson

18. Lean In – Lizz Wright

19. All Day Music – War

20. Say Yes – Floetry

