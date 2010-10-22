President Obama Meeting With Steve Jobs This Afternoon

Photo: White House flickr

President Obama is flying to the Bay Area from Seattle this afternoon.He’s speaking at Google exec Marissa Mayer‘s house in Palo Alto this evening.



Before that, says a source familiar with the details, he will have a one-on-one meeting with Steve Jobs.

Reached by Business Insider, a White House official confirmed the meeting.

Below are the events on the official White House calendar today. The event at Marissa’s Mayer’s house is the one at 10PM ET / 7PM ET. The planned meeting with Steve Jobs is not on the calendar.

