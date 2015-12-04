Here comes Obama's statement on the San Bernardino shooting

President Barack Obama is expected to weigh in Thursday on a deadly mass shooting in Santa Barbara, California, that left 14 dead and 17 wounded the day before.

Obama will speak shortly in the Oval Office, where he’ll be joined by his national security team, the White House said.

Shortly after being briefed about the situation on Wednesday, the president responded to the shooting in an interview with CBS, calling for legislative measures aimed at curbing gun violence.

“The one thing we do know is that we have a pattern now of mass shootings in this country that has no parallel anywhere else in the world,” Obama said in the interview.

“We should come together on a bipartisan basis at every level to make these rare as opposed to normal,” he added. “We should never think that this is something that just happen in the ordinary course of events because this doesn’t happen with the same frequency in other countries.”

More to come…

