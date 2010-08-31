Obama Blasts GOP On Economy: "Drop The Blockade"

Photo: The White House via Flickr

Barack Obama just gave a brief speech on the economy, a day after the New York Times raked him over the coals for not fighting hard enough on the economy.His line: The GOP Senate is blocking the small business bill (tax cuts + increased lending) that would save the economy.



Surely he hopes that the tagline: “Drop the blockade,” directed at Senate Republicans, will make for a good news soundbite.

He also says his team is hard at work on figuring out how to fix the economy, though he didn’t say much else specific, or reveal any secret plan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.