Obama will deliver a statement on the Charleston shooting

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 23, 2015.

President Barack Obama will deliver a statement from the White House at 11:45 a.m. on the shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, the White House said Thursday.

Obama’s statement comes the morning after a police said a gunman shot and killed nine people in a historically African-American church, Emanuel AME Church. The FBI has identified the suspect as 21-year-old Dylann Roof of Columbia, South Carolina. Multiple outlets reported Thursday morning that police captured Roof in Shelby, North Carolina, and took him into custody.

Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

This post will be updated when Obama speaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.