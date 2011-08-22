Obama To Make Statement On Libya As Soon As He Figures Out What's Going On

President Obama and his daughters hit the beach.

President Obama will make a statement on the Libya situation “when he has full confirmation of events,” say a variety of news sources including CNN.Obama spent the day on Martha’s Vineyard getting crap from Republicans for being on vacation while the world burns.



The President also reportedly attended a reception at Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ house, which he’ll probably also get some crap for.

Latest on Libya here >

