Obama To Make Statement On Libya As Soon As He Figures Out What's Going On

Henry Blodget
Obama Martha's VineyardPresident Obama and his daughters hit the beach.

President Obama will make a statement on the Libya situation “when he has full confirmation of events,” say a variety of news sources including CNN.Obama spent the day on Martha’s Vineyard getting crap from Republicans for being on vacation while the world burns.

The President also reportedly attended a reception at Comcast CEO Brian Roberts’ house, which he’ll probably also get some crap for.

