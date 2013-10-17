OBAMA: 'WE'VE GOT TO GET OUT OF THE HABIT OF GOVERNING BY CRISIS'

President Barack Obama urged Congress to “get out of the habit of governing by crisis,” delivering a statement from the White House Wednesday night as an end to Washington’s budget latest crises looms.

Obama’s statement came just after the Senate passed a bill Wednesday night to fund the government through Jan. 15, 2014, and suspend the nation’s debt limit through Feb. 7. It now heads to the House of Representatives, where it is expected to pass with mostly Democratic votes.

Obama thanked leaders from both parties for coming to a deal that ends the government shutdown and raises the debt ceiling.

“Hopefully next time it won’t be in the 11th hour,” Obama said in very brief remarks from the White House briefing room.

Obama pledged to sign the legislation “immediately” upon it reaching his desk, and he said that the process of reopening the federal government after a 16-day shutdown would begin “immediately,” as well.

Obama will speak at 10:35 a.m. ET on Thursday to make a statement on the agreement and on future budget issues.

At the end of his statement, a reporter shouted at Obama, “Isn’t this going to happen all over again in a few months?”

“No,” Obama said, laughing.

