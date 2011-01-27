Obama Spoke Last Night And America Heard...Salmon

Salmon enchanted evening?



NPR asked its listeners what they heard last night. Salmon was apparently the big takeaway. Also the biggest (only) laugh line of what turned out to be a rather subdued night (darn that mixed seating!).

Here’s the line:

“The Interior Department is in charge of salmon while they’re in fresh water, but the Commerce Department handles them when they’re in saltwater. I hear it gets even more complicated once they’re smoked.”

Ba dump. Now imagine if Obama had brought a bunny.

