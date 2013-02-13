The First Parts Of Obama's State Of The Union Speech Are Out...

Photo: AP

The White House has released the first excerpts of President Barack Obama’s State Of The Union address.As expected, the remarks focus on the economy and middle class jobs growth, framing domestic economic policy within the context of the President’s liberal agenda.



“It is our generation’s task, then, to reignite the true engine of America’s economic growth – a rising, thriving middle class,” Obama will say.

And later:

“A growing economy that creates good, middle-class jobs – that must be the North Star that guides our efforts. Every day, we should ask ourselves three questions as a nation: How do we attract more jobs to our shores? How do we equip our people with the skills needed to do those jobs? And how do we make sure that hard work leads to a decent living?”

In the remarks, the President also promises that the proposals in his speech will not add to the federal deficit, offering a hint at the message Obama will deliver on the federal deficit.

Read the full excerpts below:

It is our unfinished task to restore the basic bargain that built this country – the idea that if you work hard and meet your responsibilities, you can get ahead, no matter where you come from, what you look like, or who you love.

It is our unfinished task to make sure that this government works on behalf of the many, and not just the few; that it encourages free enterprise, rewards individual initiative, and opens the doors of opportunity to every child across this great nation of ours.”

…

…

“Tonight, I’ll lay out additional proposals that are fully paid for and fully consistent with the budget framework both parties agreed to just 18 months ago. Let me repeat – nothing I’m proposing tonight should increase our deficit by a single dime. It’s not a bigger government we need, but a smarter government that sets priorities and invests in broad-based growth.”

