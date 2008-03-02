Obama Starts Buying (Some) Web Advertising

As we’ve noted, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are spending just a tiny fraction of their advertising dollars online. But as the contest comes down to Ohio and Texas, there are signs that is changing, at least anecdotally. Obama, who spent just $163,188 online in January (out of $18 million), is buying banners ads with video on local TV and newspaper web sites across Texas and Ohio.



Some of the ads, running in places like CantonRep.com, DallasNews.com, and MySanAntonio.com, were placed by ad network WorldNow. Chief executive Adam Gordon wouldn’t disclose the amount of Obama’s spending, but told ClickZ the ads “are premium units designed for maximum exposure.” The ads, running from Feb. 26 to March 4, take over the top third of the page and allow people to submit a street address for their closest voting location.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.