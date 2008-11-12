Obama Staffing Roundup: Secretary Of State And White House Chef

We know, Obama has a shortlist of possible Treasury Secretary candidates: It’ll probably be Geithner or Larry Summers or Bob Rubin or Mr. Monopoly. Enough with the endless speculation over that post, let’s see who’s in the running for some of the more important jobs left to be filled in Obama’s cabinet, like Secretary of State and White House Chef.



John Kerry has long been rumoured to be under consideration for Secretary of State. And yesterday, Washingtonian Editor at Large Garrett Graff tweeted the following, indicating that it’s a done deal:

File this under semi-solid: John Kerry will be Secretary of State. The conversation has supposedly already happened: top source.

Cindy Adams also reported yesterday that Kerry will likely get the job. (So it must be true.)

Still some are saying Hillary Clinton may have implied that she wanted the post at last night’s Glamour Women of the Year Awards, but we don’t think she did.

So, onto the candidates for White House chef:

NYDN:

Art Smith

Smith prepared Obama’s meal at Oprah Winfrey‘s star-studded fund-raiser for the candidate at her home. He has won two James Beard Foundation Awards and has cooked for former Florida governors Bob Graham and Jeb Bush.

Current Job: Winfrey’s personal chef for the past decade. Owner of Chicago‘s Table 50-Two.

Signature Style: Smith is a proponent of organic foods and fresh local fruits and vegetables. His signature dish is pistachio-crusted chicken breast with coconut-ginger-chilli sauce, lo mein noodles and string vegetables.

Rick Bayless

When Obama and his wife, Michelle, head out for a night in Chicago, they opt for Bayless‘ Topolobampo.

Current Job: Owner of Chicago Mexican restaurants Topolobampo and Frontera Grill.

Signature Dish: Bayless founded his high-end Mexican restaurants to prove that genuine Mexican cooking can be as sophisticated as French and Italian. His grilled skirt steak tacos with caramelized onions are a favourite.

Daniel Young

Young cooked for Obama at the Democratic National Convention.

Current Job: Personal chef to Denver Nuggets forward Carmelo Anthony.

Signature Style: Young is a fan of using spices to bring out the flavour in low-calorie dishes. His signature dish is seafood stew with crab-stuffed chicken breasts.

