Obama Staffer Makes It Personal, Says Romney 'Has No Core'

White House Senior Adviser David Plouffe took a personal shot at Republican front-runner Mitt Romney on Meet the Press today, saying “he has no core.”



Plouffe told host David Gregory that Romney’s flip-flops on issues like climate change, abortion, and gay rights make him unpresidential.

“I can tell you one thing working a few steps down from the president, what you need in that office is conviction,” he said. “You need to have a true compass. and you’ve got to be willing to make tough calls. And you get the sense with Mitt Romney that, you know, if he thought he — it was good to say the sky was green and the grass was blue, to win an election, he’d say it.”

GOP consultant Mike Murphy called the attack “a step too far,” and suggested that the White House owes Romney an apology for the personal attack — saying that there are enough substantive issues for them to argue about.

But the flip-flopping attack is hardly isolated to Democrats, with Republicans like Texas Gov. Rick Perry and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman hitting Romney on the same issue.

Update 3:18: Romney spokesman Ryan Williams emails this response to Plouffe’s remarks:

“President Obama can’t run on his abysmal economic record and he is desperate to distract from the historic loss of middle class jobs that has occurred on his watch. Americans won’t be fooled by false and negative attacks – they know that President Obama has failed, and they are eager to replace him with a leader like Mitt Romney who can turn around our struggling economy.”

Watch the video below:



