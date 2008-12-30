Obama Spotted In Hawaii With iPod! (AAPL)

We never figured out if Barack Obama really used a Microsoft (MSFT) Zune or if it was just a Democratic Convention freebie. But it’s gone now.



AP photographer Gerald Herbert captured this photo today of the president elect using what’s definitely an Apple (AAPL) iPod. (Looks like an old iPod nano.)

Breathe easy, Apple faithful!

